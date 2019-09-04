Four arrested in connection with carjacking syndicate in Nairobi

Detectives have in the last four days arrested four people who they believe are part of a gang that has been carjacking motorists then dismantling the vehicles before selling them as spare parts.

Three suspects were arrested in Kahawa West on Saturday during a sting operation mounted by officers from the Flying Squad and regular police officers attached to Kasarani Police Division.

Another suspect was arrested on Sunday and is also helping police with investigations.

Police identified the suspects as Mr Francis Adabu Kinyanjui, Mr Stephen Njoroge Njihia, Ms Gladys Wanjiku and a fourth one only known as Ann.

Detectives believe that the suspects are members of a gang that spikes revellers’ drinks in city clubs before they steal their vehicles.

According to Kasarani OCPD Peter Kimani, the gang would fist identify their victims as they drove into entertainment spots such as bars and clubs.

Mr Kimani said the suspects were arraigned on Monday and that they were still in custody after prosecutors requested the court to allow their detention pending completion of investigations into the syndicate.

ROBBING MOTORISTS

“The gang members have previous cases pending in Kilimani, Kamukunji, Thika and Kajiado, and have skipped bail in all these courts to continue robbing motorists. On average, the gang has been stealing between three and four cars every month. We were determined to stop the trend from becoming the norm in the city,” said Mr Kimani.

Police were forced to break in three different garages in Kariobangi South, Kayole and Dandora, where they discovered the stockpile including the number plates of a vehicle belonging to the East African Community secretariat.

Also recovered during the Saturday operation were two vehicles and SIM cards that the suspects are said to have stolen.

The value of the stash could not be immediately established but is estimated to be worth millions of shillings.

Police believe the suspects usually bring stolen cars to the three sites and then dismantle them before selling off the spare parts to unsuspecting buyers.