‘Fortune-teller’ Makau Mutua targets DP Ruto with new crystal ball ahead of 2022

US-based lawyer Makau Mutua has shared his prediction on the chances of Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 general election.

The DP has announced that he will seek to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the house on the hill in the coming general election.

But in a tweet posted on Friday, the Sunday Nation columist said that according to his crystal ball, Dr Ruto will fail.

“My crystal ball tells me that either @WilliamsRuto will tame his ambitions before 2022 or they be tamed for him. No one can willy nilly make himself President or Prime Minister. You can take that to the bank,” tweeted Prof Mutua.

The lawyer popularised the phrase crystal ball ahead of the 2013 general election when frequently said that both Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto would not ascend to presidency.

Following his tweet, Kenyans online reminded him of his failed prophecy in the previous elections.

FIRMLY FIXED

“Prof…Once upon a time…your crystal ball was firmly fixed on the duo…H.E Uhuru and his Deputy William Ruto…nowadays, the crystal ball is solely fixed on the latter. Have you made peace with the former, one to one basis or via Baba’s handshake?” asked Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi.

“Good Prof, you still believe in your crystal balls even after lying to you repeatedly?” posed @KennyKaburu.

“The same crystal balls that told us #UhuRuto cannot win 2013 elections!” said State House Secretary of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi.

“The same prophet who has been foretelling and preaching Raila’s presidency we’ve a shortage of true prophets it seems,” wrote @murimisamuels.

“I wonder how the so called learned people in Kenya behave. How can you keep prophesying that so and so cannot president and yet you just own just one vote. Isn’t this not madness,” commented @LennoxKatana7.

“You’re way off the mark and the time for dinosaurs is gone, including your good self,” stated @ngaruman.

“I would bet in the opposite direction of your crystal balls and win!” replied @Jngonde.