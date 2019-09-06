Join our WhatsApp Channel
Former Zimbabwe strongman Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

September 6th, 2019

The first Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has died at the age of 95.

He had been hospitalised in Singapore where he had been receiving treatment since April.

Announcing his death, his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa eulogised him as an icon of liberation and a pan-Africanist.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde (comrade) Robert Mugabe,” Mr Mnangagwa said in a statement on Twitter.

“Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Mugabe was ousted in a military coup in November 2017 after ruling Zimbabwe for 37 years.

