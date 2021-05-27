Former Tanzania President Kikwete ‘is not dead’





Ridhiwani Kikwete, son of Tanzania’s former President Jakaya Kikwete, has come out to refute rumours of his father’s death following speculation on social media.

Through a statement issued on Thursday via his Instagram and Twitter pages, he rubbished the claims and said the ex-Head of State is in good health.

“After receiving various phone calls and messages I have found it necessary to use this opportunity to make things clear. Our parent Dr Kikwete is safe and in good health. He has no health problems and is continuing with his responsibilities,” he said.

Kikwete, who was president from 2005 to 2015, is currently 70-years-old.

President Samia Suluhu recently presented him with a government-built house as part of upkeep for retired Tanzanian leaders. At the ceremony, Dr Kikwete appeared physically fine, as Ms Suluhu promised that her government would continue taking care of him.

Similar homes were built for retired presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and the late William Mkapa.

After the death of President John Magufuli, Dr Kikwete pledged his unwavering support for Ms Suluhu and rallied Tanzanians to support her unconditionally.