Former Ruaraka police boss handed death sentence for killing suspect in cell

Former Ruaraka OCS Nahashon Mutua being led to the cells after he was found guilty of a murder charge on December 13, 2018. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Former Ruaraka OCS Nahashon Mutua has been sentenced to death for killing a suspect in police cells.

Mr Mutua had in December been found guilty of torturing Martin Koome, who died on December 19, 2013 while in a police cell at Ruaraka police station.

The court heard that following the death, Mr Mutua hatched a scheme to cover-up the murder by implicating Mr Koome’s cellmate with the killing.

High court Judge Stella Mutuku, in her ruling, said Mr Mutua misused his authority as an OCS and flouted the Constitution.