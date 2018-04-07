David Kimaiyo during his time as the Inspector General of Police. Kimaiyo has been appointed board chairman of Kenyatta National Hospital. PHOTO | DIANA NGILADavid Kimaiyo during his time as the Inspector General of Police. Kimaiyo has been appointed board chairman of Kenyatta National Hospital. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA
By CHAD KITUNDU

The appointment of former Inspector General of Police David Kimaiyo as Kenyatta National Hospital’s board chairman has not been well received by the online community.

Immediately after the announcement was made on Friday about Kimaiyo’s appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta via a gazette notice, the former police boss was a man ‘under sieke’ with the hashtag #KimaiyoWillKillKNH trending on Twitter.

Kimaiyo’s appointment followed the president’s revocation of Mr Mark Bor, a week after MPs demanded the dismissal of the team he led.

The former police boss will serve as non-executive chairman for a year, with his term expected to expire on March 17, 2019.

However, on Twitter many users were of the view that Kimaiyo is the wrong man for the job.


Latest Stories

blog comments powered by Disqus