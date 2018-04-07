David Kimaiyo during his time as the Inspector General of Police. Kimaiyo has been appointed board chairman of Kenyatta National Hospital. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

The appointment of former Inspector General of Police David Kimaiyo as Kenyatta National Hospital’s board chairman has not been well received by the online community.

Immediately after the announcement was made on Friday about Kimaiyo’s appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta via a gazette notice, the former police boss was a man ‘under sieke’ with the hashtag #KimaiyoWillKillKNH trending on Twitter.

Kimaiyo’s appointment followed the president’s revocation of Mr Mark Bor, a week after MPs demanded the dismissal of the team he led.

The former police boss will serve as non-executive chairman for a year, with his term expected to expire on March 17, 2019.

However, on Twitter many users were of the view that Kimaiyo is the wrong man for the job.

With all the drama we have experienced in KNH over the past months it requires a professional and competent board on matters health and administration in order to restore its trust #KimaiyoWillKillKNH — Wakanda shit is this? 🤔 (@DahlinObwocha) April 6, 2018

Is Kimaiyo a good public Manager? What did he train? Does he have the integrity and required skills to chair KNH? #KimaiyoWillKillKNH — Chavulimu W kalika (@w_kalika) April 6, 2018

Weep my beloved country. KNH is where you marshal your very best to head. If Kimaiyo is, we are under sieke! #KimaiyoWillKillKNH — TweetingPriest (@PadreMusa) April 6, 2018

Our govenment is not ready to make KNH a better refferal hospital, period! #KimaiyoWillKillKNH — Godfrey Babu (@lastbone) April 6, 2018

Kimaiyo won’t pronounce “Siege” what about those medical terms #kimaiyowillkillknh — Kenya One (@Nrmgeneral) April 6, 2018

#KimaiyoWillKillKNH

I cry for my of country. I weep for my motherland. Cry with me compatriots. Let’s reject appointment of David kimaiyo as the chair KNH board of management — Kirema Eric (@Kirema_E) April 6, 2018





Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus