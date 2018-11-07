Former NTV anchor Laban Cliff to hold wedding fundraiser

Deputy Director of Communications at the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) Laban Cliff has invited friends and well-wisher to a wedding fundraiser on Sunday.

In an e-invite that is making rounds on social media the event will be hosted at a house in Westlands.

The invite instructs guests to consider carrying gifts in Kenya Shillings to bless the couple.

“The L and L friends and family are pleased to invite you for an LnL shower and fun day on 11th November 2018, at 2pm. Kindly consider to carry a gift (Kshs) to bless LnL,” read the invite card.

Laban proposed to his long-time girlfriend Laura Damaris early this year in a grand romantic gesture at the airport in Kigali, Rwanda where they were going for a vacation.