Former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo arrested for ‘creating disturbance’

Former Member of Parliament for Makadara constituency, Reuben Ndolo, was on Saturday night arrested by flying squad detectives following a raid at Bustani Gardens along Oledume Road.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Mr Ndolo and six other suspects were arrested for creating disturbance and threatening to kill.

Flying Squad Detectives last night arrested SEVEN People among them Mr. Reuben NDOLO, Former Member of Parliament for #Makadara, at Bustani Gardens along Oledume Rd on allegations of Creating Disturbance & Threatening to Kill. All suspects in lawful custody awaiting arraignment. pic.twitter.com/aKSBdCJbRw — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 18, 2019

The other six suspects include Daniel Otieno Juma, George Otieno, Cyrus Nyamboga Gichana, Bernard Ochieng, Dick Otieno Ombaka and Hassan Dima Wario.

They are currently being detained at an undisclosed police station awaiting to be charged in court on Monday.