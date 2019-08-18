Join our WhatsApp Channel
Former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo arrested for ‘creating disturbance’

By Sylvania Ambani August 18th, 2019 1 min read

Former Member of Parliament for Makadara constituency, Reuben Ndolo, was on Saturday night arrested by flying squad detectives following a raid at Bustani Gardens along Oledume Road.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Mr Ndolo and six other suspects were arrested for creating disturbance and threatening to kill.

The other six suspects include Daniel Otieno Juma, George Otieno, Cyrus Nyamboga Gichana, Bernard Ochieng, Dick Otieno Ombaka and Hassan Dima Wario.

They are currently being detained at an undisclosed police station awaiting to be charged in court on Monday.

