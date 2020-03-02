Former Kilifi Chief Health Officer arrested by EACC

Former Kilifi County Government official has been arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission(EACC) over alleged involvement in an irregular tender award and illegal acquisition of public property.

Dr Timothy Malingi, a former Chief Officer Department of Health Services was arrested alongside the Directors of Skywards Agencies Ltd, Cornell Otieno Mark and his wife Jackline Atieno Olewe.

The EACC said in a statement on Monday will face charges of an irregular award over the construction of a dispensary block and a pit latrine at Vishakani in Kaloleni Ward and illegal acquisition of public property.

“The three face several charges over the irregular award of tender concerning the construction of a dispensary block and a pit latrine at Vishakani in Kaloleni Ward and illegal acquisition of public property,” EACC said.

The three will be arraigned in court on charges of failure to follow guidelines and Procedures of Procurement Act and illegal Acquisition of Public Property.

In 2016 Dr Malingi together with the then county executive for Health Racheal Musyoki and Senior Accountant Jakob Konde were summoned by Kilifi County Assembly committee on General oversight to explain the loss of funds through irregular IFMIS and internet Banking transactions that amounted to Sh 45 million.

In 2017 Dr Malingi was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondiek with nine others were accused of approving illegal payments to companies that allegedly transacted with the county.

The payments were made through mobile transfers and the infamous Integrated Financial Management Information Systems (IFMIS), according to the county Chief Finance Officer, Ben Kai.