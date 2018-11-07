Former KBC journalist appeals for help to bury wife

Former KBC journalist Milton Nyakundi has appealed for financial help to bury his wife.

Nyakundi’s wife will be buried on November 16 in Nyamira county.

In a message on his official Facebook page, the journalist requested well-wishers to come and support him offset the funeral expenses.

He wrote: “We have started meeting daily at Garden Square (in Nairobi’s CBD) from 5pm. Burial date is Friday November 16, 2018 at our home in Nyamira (County) Please support me in giving my wife a befitting send-off. 0704 227 664. That for your prayers and support.”

Earlier, Nyakundi had explained his wife – known as Becky Gitau – perished after she was attacked by unknown people before being pushed into River Nanyuki where she drowned.

This information was contained in a post morterm report conducted by a government pathologist.

Police are investigating the incident which left the deceased suffering head injuries indicating she may have been hit on the head before she met her death.

The deceased, who was in the company of two women, drowned in River Nanyuki, Laikipia county shortly after leaving Nanyuki Police Station canteen where they were having drinks.