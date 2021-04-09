Former Kamukunji aspirant Ibrahim Ahmed ‘Johnny’ is dead

Ibrahim Ahmed Johnny speaking to the press on the attack of his charman in his campaign team Mr Haroon Noor a long Lang'ata estate in Nairobi. April 25 2011 ANTHONY OMUYA (NAIROBI)

Nairobi politician Ibrahim Ahmed alias Johnny is dead, Jamia Mosque Imam Mohammed Swaliu confirmed to Nairobi News on Friday.

Johnny died at the Coptic Hospital on Friday morning after a brief illness, according to his family.

He was the Deputy Secretary of the Jamia Mosque Committee and he vied for the Kamukunji parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket in the 2012 general election.

Eulogizing Johnny, his ODM party said the deceased had been battling kidney problems for years.

“We mourn the death of our member & former candidate for the Kamkunji Parliamentary seat Ibrahim Ahmed (Johnny) @Ibrahimjohnny who has been battling kidney problems for years. As a party, we appreciate the time we shared together & the ideas he gave. We pray for his soul to RIP,” ODM tweeted.

He will be buried at the Langata Muslim Cemetery at noon on Friday, even as his friends and colleagues took to social media to eulogise him.

I met Ibrahim Johnny in 1988 in UoN Law Class & we’ve been friends since. He was a conscientious man. He was a religious man. He was very loyal to Baba & ODM. Johnny had been unwell for many years. Let’s mourn & celebrate his life. Let’s not tar it with gossip & conjecture. pic.twitter.com/5QWKroUddl — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) April 9, 2021

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un

It is with deep regret and sadness that we inform you of the passing away of our brother Ibrahim Ahmed Yusuf alias Johnny, the Deputy Secretary-General of Jamia Mosque. May Allah forgive him, have mercy on him and grant him Jannatul Firdaus. pic.twitter.com/hbCUWMLTFz — Jamia Mosque Nairobi (@jamia_mosque) April 9, 2021

The sad news of passing of Ibrahim Ahmed (Johnny) in Nairobi is yet another heartbreak. Ibrahim was a compassionate, witty and eloquent. A Somali through and through. May Allah grant him Jannah and bestow sabr on his family. البقاء لله pic.twitter.com/CsiXzvybds — Adam Aw Hirsi (@JustAwHirsi) April 9, 2021

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna ilayhi raj'iun (We surely belong to Allah and Him, we shall return. Following the death of Hon Ibrahim Ahmed (Johnny) today in Nairobi. May Allah (S.W) grant him janatul Firdaus and enlarge for him his grave and shed light upon him in it. pic.twitter.com/ejbiJSAAn2 — Amb. Ibrahim Hussein. (@BaloziHussein) April 9, 2021

Rest Well my friend, brother, political friend and fellow @Arsenal fan, Hon. Ibrahim Ahmed Yusuf aka Johnny. I will personally miss you bro. To the family, poleni sana for the loss. pic.twitter.com/NDDm3tv8fb — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) April 9, 2021

I have learnt with great sorrow that our great friend Ibrahim Ahmed (JOHNNY) has passed on. He was a man with a great heart and was able to accommodate many people from all walks of life. May his soul rest in eternal peace. — Jimnah Mbaru (@JimnahMbaru) April 9, 2021