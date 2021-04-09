Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagNews

Former Kamukunji aspirant Ibrahim Ahmed ‘Johnny’ is dead

By Amina Wako April 9th, 2021 1 min read

Nairobi politician Ibrahim Ahmed alias Johnny is dead, Jamia Mosque Imam Mohammed Swaliu confirmed to Nairobi News on Friday.

Johnny died at the Coptic Hospital on Friday morning after a brief illness, according to his family.

He was the Deputy Secretary of the Jamia Mosque Committee and he vied for the Kamukunji parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket in the 2012 general election.

Eulogizing Johnny, his ODM party said the deceased had been battling kidney problems for years.

“We mourn the death of our member & former candidate for the Kamkunji Parliamentary seat Ibrahim Ahmed (Johnny) @Ibrahimjohnny who has been battling kidney problems for years. As a party, we appreciate the time we shared together & the ideas he gave. We pray for his soul to RIP,” ODM tweeted.

He will be buried at the Langata Muslim Cemetery at noon on Friday, even as his friends and colleagues took to social media to eulogise him.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba appeals for financial help to...