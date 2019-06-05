Former ICC suspect Joshua Sang to return on air

Joshua Arap Sang at his new work station. PHOTO | COURTESY

Joshua Arap Sang at his new work station. PHOTO | COURTESY





Journalist Joshua Arap Sang is back to doing what he knows best.

The former International Criminal Court (ICC) suspect recently shared the news on his Facebook page.

“Reported today but will be on air in two weeks time,” he posted.

Nairobi News understands Sang has been appointed as the head of radio at the vernacular Emo Radio station owned by Media Max limited.

He is set to take over as the morning show presenter.

The development is a major return for Sang who is said to be hugely popular in the Rift Valley region.

He made his name on radio during a stint at Kass FM between 2005 and 2007.

His fortunes took a dramatic twist when he was hauled before the Hague-based International Criminal Court and charged with crimes against humanity.

He was acquitted on due to lack of sufficient evidence.

After the Hague, Sang returned to his Seum rural village in Cherangany constituency where he ventured in Agriculture and put in to practice what he learned in the Netherlands about dairy farming.

In 2017 Sang made an unsuccessful stab at politics when he vied for Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat but lost in the Jubilee party primaries.

Since then he has kept a low key profile. Now he’s back on air.