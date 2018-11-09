Former City Hall accountant stashed loot in wife, son bank accounts – Eacc

According to Eacc, Mr On'gaga’s salary was Sh 90,000 and the source of his current wealth can not be explained.





The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commisson (Eacc) has accused a former Nairobi County head of accounting of stashing Sh 130 million in the back accounts of his wife and child.

Stephen On’gaga is claimed to have deposited Sh 77 million in his child’s account and a further Sh53 million in his wife’s account.

Eacc lawyer Judith Shamalla made the submission on Thursday before Justice Hedwig Ong’undi.

According to the lawyer, Mr Ongaga could not account for how the huge sum ended up in his son’s account. Neither could he explain the source of the money found in his wife’s account.

Ms Shamalla argued said that since Ms Ongaga’s wife is jobless there was no way she could get such an amount of money.

MISAPPROPRIATION

“The accused as well could not have accumulated such wealth in a span of five years. This made us believe that he was involved in the misappropriation of public funds,” she said.

The former accountant is being charged alongside former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero over the loss of Sh200 million.

The accused said that the allegations raised by Eacc are ill-intended and aimed at making his family financially unstable.

A ruling over the dispute will be made on November 22.