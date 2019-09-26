Former chair of architects’ body wanted by DCI

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has ordered former chairman of the Architecture Association of Kenya (AAK), Gad Opiyo Omondi, to report to their headquarters.

DCI, in a tweet, said Mr Opiyo was wanted in connection with the offence of obtaining by false pretenses.

Mr. Gad OPIYO Omondi whose photos appear below is #WANTED by @DCI_Kenya Detectives in connection with the offence of Obtaining by False Pretences. To report to #DCI Nairobi Area|@NPSOfficial_KE |@APSKenya |@PoliceKE pic.twitter.com/MS359fmZv0 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 25, 2019

However, the DCI did not disclose details of the offence, when it happened and who the victim is.

Mr Opiyo is a registered architect with more than two decades of experience in professional consultancy work in the field of construction, architecture and civil works.

He has done several projects across the country including residential houses, offices, go downs, schools, hotels among others.

Some of his projects include the Gilgil way bridge, Kinondo Golf resort in Diani, Lost Village Resort in Kisumu, Milele apartments in Kisumu, executive maisonettes in Syokimau, studio apartments in Mlolongo, residential buildings in Lavington, Runda and Kileleshwa among others.