Former ‘Auntie Boss’ actress ‘Shiro’ splits with hubby of nine years

Former ‘Auntie Boss’ actress Nyce Wanjeri, popularly known for her role as Shiro, has called it quits with her husband of nine years.

Her ex-husband Titus Wagithomo announced the breakup on Friday on Facebook, explaining that he saw it coming after Shiro’s success started having a toll on the relationship .

He quickly deleted the post, but not after many fans had screenshot the post.

“Why am I using Facebook? My marriage is over. So painful I swear. I saw it coming though. Success causes absenteeism, lack of bonding and lack of family time. Why did I imagine we will last forever? We are both artist. It’s normal. It doesn’t work,” Titus explained.

NO MARRIAGE PROPOSAL

In an earlier interview with Nation, Shiro disclosed that Titus had yet to properly propose to her in the nine years they were together.

“My husband and I have been together for nine years but he is yet to propose. I’m that kind of a woman who would love to have a big wedding and be picked from our home,” she disclosed to Nation then.

The news of their break up comes just weeks after Shiro won the Best Actress in Comedy at the 6th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) held in Lagos, Nigeria two months ago.

A delighted Shiro would later thank his fans and husband for the unwavering support in her career.