Former Assistant Minister, Hezron Manduku, passes on

Former Foreign Affairs Assistant Minister, Dr Hezron Manduku, is dead. Dr Manduku passed on at Nairobi Hospital early on Sunday morning, his son, Dr Robert Manduku, has confirmed.

Dr Manduku who was aged 79 year has been battling a terminal illness for a long time.

Following the death, President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent message of Condolence to his family and friends.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have this morning received the sad news of the passing away of former Nyaribari Masaba MP Dr Hezron Manduku. May God the Almighty give his family and friends the fortitude to bear with the loss,” President Kenyatta said.

The Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu in his message of condolences described the late Dr Manduku was a selfless person

“I have learnt of the passing on of Dr Hezron Manduku with utmost shock and sadness. He was truly a blessing to so many lives in Nyaribari Masaba and beyond through his selfless service to mankind,” Mr Machogu said.

POLITICAL CAREER

Dr Manduku served as Nyaribari Masaba MP for two terms and was first elected to parliament in 1992 after unseating Prof Sam Ongeri.

In 1997 he lost to Ongeri before reclaiming the seat in 2002.

He also served as an Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs between 1993 and 1997.

Dr Manduku was a medical doctor who previously worked at Kenyatta National Hospital, Kakamega Hospital, Meru among others.

The former MP was also the proprietor of Hema Hospital in Kisii town and Hema Coffee Millers.