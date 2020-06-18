Form two student pleads for mercy after being arrested for cellphone theft

A minor was on Wednesday morning arrested after he snatched a phone from a member of the public in Kahawa West.

In an amateur video that is making rounds on social media, the minor is seen begging those who nabbed him for forgiveness.

Asked whether he was a student, the minor explains that he is a form two student at Kamiti Secondary School.

He said that they sell the stolen phones to a form four student who resides in Githurai who in turn sells them to unsuspecting members of the public.

“Mimi niko form two mwenye sisi hupelekea ako form four. Tunakuwanga watatu (I am in form two, we usually take this phones to a student in our school who is in form four),” the minor tells people who nabbed him.

The minor claims he hails from Silgaa area and he also names two of his accomplices who deal in stolen phones.

“Tunakuwanga Johnie, Teddy na mimi,” he says.

Githurai 45, is known for being a hotspot for crime in the city.