Form One girl kicked out of city school for being Rastafarian





A family in Kibera want the Ministry of Education to intervene after their daughter was kicked out of school because of her Rastafari faith.

The parents of the Form One student are accusing Olympic High School of not warning them in advance that they do not admit Rastafarians.

Speaking to KTN, the girl narrated how the deputy principal summoned her over the lunch hour period and asked her to choose to cut her hair or leave the school.

“I was called by the deputy principal over lunch hour where she ordered I remove my headscarf stating that only Muslims are allowed to cover their hair.

Her family are of the Rastafarian faith and are now at crossroads.

BETWEEN SCHOOL AND HAIR

According to the family, the girl attended several classes on Thursday, but on Friday the school’s deputy principal reportedly spotted her with her lengthy dreadlocks and ordered her to choose between school and her hair.

The girl’s mother stated that when filling the admission forms they indicated that the girl was of the Rastafarian faith.

The girl’s father added that being a Kenyan citizen, he is entitled to access services offered by the government and his faith should not deny his children the right to education and healthcare.

Her family accuses the school of discriminating against Rastafarians and want the Ministry of Education to intervene in the case.