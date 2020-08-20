Form 3 student who badly injured elder brother with a stone pleads guilty





A 19-year-old form three student who hit his elder brother with a stone inflicting him serious injuries on the jaw is awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to the charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

Buke Juma admitted to injuring Salu Galgalo on July 24 in Huruma, Mathare Sub County in Nairobi.

Galgalo was seated outside his house when Juma knocked him down with a stone then fled leaving him sprawling on the ground.

He left his phone behind as he took off and a witness who had intervened to rescue Galgalo picked it.

The victim was rushed to a clinic for emergency care before he was referred to a hospital where he was properly treated.

Galgalo, who was in court facing defilement charges, declined to forgive his brother and told chief magistrate Abdul Lorot of Kibera law courts that he prefers he be jailed.

Lorot ordered for Juma’s social inquiry report before sentencing him and hinted at a possibility of a non-custodial sentence as the convict was remorseful and the victim had fully recovered.