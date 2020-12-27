Form 3 girl beats up police boyfriend, colleague, leaves them hospitalised





A Form Three student is in police custody after she attacked and injured two police officers with a broken glass.

Sheril Awino, 19, is a student at Rambala Mixed Secondary School and is the girlfriend of one of the injured officers.

According to a police statement, Ms Awino had a fight with constable Dennis Mugo in his house and attacked him with a broken glass at around midnight on Friday.

“The suspect picked a broken piece of glass from a broken glassed table and attacked the victim by cutting him on his head and on the left upper arm,” reads part of the police statement.

The second officer, Solomon Kipchumba, rushed to help his colleague and was also attacked with the same glass.

“The victim screamed for help while bleeding heavily from the deep cuts and on the process cpl Solomon Kipchumba rushed to the house of the victim to help him but he was also attacked by the same accused person by cutting him with the same piece of glass on his left lower lip,” added police.

Police officers rushed to the scene led by the area OCS and the victims were picked and rushed to Inuka Hospital in Ugunja for treatment.

Kipchumba was discharged in stable condition while Mugo was taken to Sagam Hospital in Luanda for further treatment.