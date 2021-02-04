Forgive Sonko, Kalonzo pleads with President Kenyatta

Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a past media briefing at the Kenya School of Law, Nairobi. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to pardon ex-Nairobi governor Mike Sonko for abusing him.

Kalonzo spoke on Thursday at Kabarak in Nakuru County during the remembrance service of the late Daniel Moi. Kalonzo also promised to mentor Sonko.

President Kenyatta was in attendance.

“Mheshimiwa rais nakuomba uniachie huyo kijana wetu anaitwa Mike Mbuvi Sonko amekutusi sana. Tunaomba msamaha. Akimaliza hizi episodes we will yet mentor him. Usiyashikilie hayo maneno (I request to forgive Sonko and let me mentor him when he is done with these episodes),” said Kalonzo.

Sonko has been in trouble with the authorities since he was arrested earlier this week after presenting he himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record a statement.

He’d earlier claimed he worked with Interior PS Karanja Kibicho to organise pockets of violence in Nairobi after the 2017 general elections.

Kibicho has denied the claims.

Upon his arrest, Sonko who was battling corruption charges has since been slapped with fresh charges of robbery with violence and terrorism.

This comes in the wake of his impeachment as Nairobi governor last December by both the County Assembly and Senate.