Forget it, Inua Mama tells Uhuru on dissolution plea

A women league in Tangatanga faction that supports Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambition has turned down a request by President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the factions in order to unite Kenyans.

During the launch of the BBI report on Wednesday at Bomas, the President called on leaders who had formed factions to dissolve them and work together for development.

“All the factions Tangatanga, Kieleweke, Warembo wa huyu na warembo wa yule should be over and now we should have the country leaders and beauties of Kenya working together for the sake of development of the nation,” the President implored.

“It’s possible to find out the issue where we are differing and seeking the solutions, let us not waste our time on those things that divide us but to those that unite us, let’s unite and bring cohesion of our country.”

He was supporting remarks by Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege who assured the President that Team Embrace and Inua Mama groups would dissolve so that women can work together for the interests of the country.

SUPPORT THE PROCESS

“We confirm that we are going to support the process; you know that as women have been divided under Team Embrace and Inua Mama factions. We promise you today that we shall dissolve the factions to move together as one team,” she said.

No sooner had Ms Chege made the remarks than the chairperson for Inua Mama, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, lashed out at her saying their outfit would not be merged with other groups as they had a different agenda.

“Point of correction and clarification: Inua Mama is all about empowering women socially and economically. Not a tool for political advancements and therefore can’t be merged with other groups with different agenda other than that. However, ideas on how we can reach out to more women in mashinani are most welcome,” she said.

Kirinyaga Women Representative Wangui Ngirichi told the Nation that their outfit would only work with much vigour since they were determined to empower women economically and socially. She said Ms Chege had no authority to speak on their behalf.

TEAM EMBRACE

“Ms Chege can’t purport to speak on behalf of Inua Mama team, she can only talk on behalf of Team Embrace, it’s okay for them to close their outfit as they formed it for political purposes and for the BBI. For us, we have a mandate and a duty to empower women and youth as well as mentoring them for leadership positions,” she said.

Ms Ngirichi said their faction would continue fighting for the women and youth interests.

“Ours is not a political outfit because matters concerning women are so much we are advocating women in leadership and for them to understand that they are Kenyans by right, we want women to have equal share in leadership positions,” Ms Ngirichi said.