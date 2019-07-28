Flying Squad bust car theft syndicate in Dandora, recover stolen car

Flying Squad detectives are holding two people linked to a car theft syndicate in Dandora.

The two suspects, Joseph Mwaura Gitau and Raphael Mutungi Mwendwa, were arrested on Friday following a crackdown on stolen motor vehicles in Nairobi.

During the crackdown the detectives recovered a Toyota Wish registration number KBQ 613T, but preliminary investigations revealed that the chassis number was different from the one on the vehicle.

Two prime suspects; Joseph Mwaura Gitau & Raphael Mutungi Mwendwa arrested & in custody. Further investigations ongoing. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 27, 2019

Upon searching the physical chassis number, it revealed that the original registration number was KBR 618D which was reported stolen at Zimmerman in Kasarani, police said in a statement.

In April, four suspects were arrested in possession of a car that was stolen from Central Police station.

The four, Zacharia Maina, Stephen Ndungu, Francis Karuthi and James Kamau, were said to be part of a car theft syndicate which has been operating within Nairobi.

Detectives said they had already changed details of the stolen vehicle and were planning to sell it.