A flooded street in Mombasa town following heavy rains on October 25, 2018. PHOTO | WACHIRA MAINA

A nightlong downpour has flooded parts of Mombasa city. Heavy rains pounding the coastal city have caused flooding and poor visibility.

The rains that started on Wednesday night caused traffic snarl-ups as motorists struggled to steer vehicles through flooded roads.

Some of Mombasa residents had to wade through flooded sections of the roads.

At the ferry, there was a traffic snarl up as the motorists carefully steered their cars through the waters.

STRANDED

Some pedestrians remained stranded at the ferry waiting bay as they waited for the rains to subside.

Those who braved the pounding rain got to work wet. Floodwaters filled major streets and avenues in the city.

Residents of Kaa Chonjo,Tudor woke up to blocked sewage lines and flooded houses following the heavy rains.

The men rushed to unblock the biggest sewer in the area that drains into the ocean while women and children used anything to scoop water from their houses.

SOAKED HOUSEHOLDS

Sam Nyang’au, a resident of the area, said the water had soaked up almost all his household items.

“Almost all my electrical appliances have been destroyed. My clothes are soaked up and the rains are still going on, “said Mr Nyang’au.

On Monday, the Kenya Meteorological Services had warned of heavy downpour of more than 30mm in 24 hours.

The department said the heavy rains are expected in the whole of Coast region.

Story by Winnie Atieno, Diana Mutheu and Eunice Murathe