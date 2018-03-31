Motorcyclists ride through a flooded section of a road in Nairobi on March 15, 2018. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains and more flooding in many parts of the country next month.

The weatherman has further warned of landslides in some places according to the latest forecast.

Head of Meteorological services Peter Ambenje said the month of April will mark the climax of the long rains.

“Several parts of the country are likely to experience increased rainfall that may be characterised by heavy storms in Western, Northwestern, Central and parts of Southeastern,” Ambenje said.

FLOODING

He urged farmers to take advantage of the good rains and apply appropriate farming methods to maximise crop yields.

“Chances of flooding are still high especially in the riparian and low-lying areas including urban centres. Cases of lightning strikes are also highly probable especially in western Kenya,” Ambeje said.

According to the Meteorological Department, only the Coast and Northeastern Kenya will be spared of heavy rains.

“The rainfall in these areas is likely to be poorly distributed, both in time and space,” Ambeje said.



