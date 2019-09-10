Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Flip-flopping Wiper Party leaves Kenyans confused on Prezzo’s Kibra candidature

By Cecil Odongo September 10th, 2019 1 min read

Wiper Party on Tuesday caused a major confusion after flip-flopping on the candidature of Kenyan rapper Jackson Makini alias Prezzo in Kibra constituency.

Wiper Party Kalonzo Musyoka and a host of other of other leaders took advantage of the day both ODM and Jubilee parties awarded their candidates their nomination certificates ahead of the November 7 by election.

OTHER ARTICLES

At the press conference, Prezzo was accompanied by tens of youth from Kibra and promised to implement various development projects if elected.

Kalonzo defended the unveiling insisting the move does not signal the end of NASA coalition.

CANDIDATE FOR KIBRA

The party would later tweet that Prezzo was their candidate for Kibra. But there was a problem: The tweet was left open to interpretation on when Prezzo would vie.

Later, it emerged that Wiper Party meant that the rapper was their candidate in Kibra in 2022.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Tuju eats his words and rubber stamps Mariga’s...