Flights to JKIA disrupted due to bad weather in Nairobi

Several flights were on Monday morning diverted from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi to Mombasa due to bad weather.

News of the disruption first came through from a passenger aboard a Kenya Airways (KQ) flight from Kisumu to Nairobi.

The passenger tweeted that the flight had been diverted to Mombasa due to bad weather.

KQ 7.35am Kisumu to Nairobi. We have landed in Mombasa. Told there’s heavy fog over JKIA so we couldn’t land. We are told to wait for 30 mins here for the fog to clear and then resume our trip — Nelson W. Osiemo (@atwenga) September 2, 2019

Kenya Airways has since confirmed the flight disruption, explaining that it was due to the foggy conditions at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi

“We would like to inform our valued customers of a disruption to our flight operations this morning from 7am – 9:30am. This was due the foggy conditions that surrounded JKIA,” KQ said via their official Twitter handle.

“This disruption has resulted in delays on some of our scheduled flights for today, and we advise all our customers to check with our Contact Centre on +254 (0)20 3274747 for updated information for departing flights prior to coming to the airport,” KQ further said.