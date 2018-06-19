PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

Flashy lawyer George Wajackoyah on Tuesday openly bragged about wearing a wrist watch worth Sh1.2 million on live television.

Prof Wajackoyah was part of a panel on Morning Express show that airs every weekday morning on KTN News.

The host Michael Gitonga steered the discussion on lifestyle audit that has been ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta as part of efforts to fight rampant corruption.

Seme MP James Nyikal and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei also graced the show.

But when it was Prof Wajackoyah’s chance to contribute, he started by removing his watch saying it was worth Sh1.2 million.

‘MY LIFESTYLE’

“Ask how I got it,” he said. “I saved. I was practising law in the UK (United Kingdom) and I saved. And because I could afford it, I can actually account for how I got that watch. It’s Sh1.2m, it’s my lifestyle.”

The law scholar, who was a presidential aspirant in the 2017 presidential election said he fully backed the lifestyle audit and the government agencies that are mandated to carry out the exercise.