FKF’s Mwendwa vows to stop 2018 women’s Africa Cup of Nations

November 8, 2018 11:21 am
Confederation of Africa Football President Ahmad Ahmad (right) share a word with Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa on April 18, 2017 at Machakos Kenyatta Stadium. PHOTO | FILE
Football Kenya Federation will seek to stop the 2018 women’s Africa Cup of Nations from taking place if Harambee Starlets are not allowed to take part in the competition.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, FKF president Nick Mwendwa announced his body will on Thursday file a case at the Court Of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) seeking to overturn the Confederation of African Football’s decision to bar Starlets from competing at the continental championship.

This move comes after Caf on Wednesday reversed its own decision to replace Kenya with Equatorial Guinea at the Championship.

Based in Lausenne, Switzerland, CAS is the ultimate conflict resolution body in the world of sports.

AGGREGATE

Equatorial Guinea defeated Kenya 3-2 on aggregate to qualify for this competition in June 2018, but Kenya successfully filed a protest at Caf seeking to disqualify Equatorial Guinea from the Championship on the basis the Central Africans had fielded an ineligible player namely Anette Jacky Messomo.

“This is a complete joke,” Mwendwa blasted Caf’s Appeals committee.

“That lady is a Cameroonian and not from Equatorial Guinea. Now I am told they (Equatorial Guinea) came with new papers and yet the laws are clear. You cannot come up with new evidence during that time of Appeal.”

“We have the fixtures. Caf must include us in the tournament and have nine teams (instead of eight) taking part, or we are going to CAS.”

Meanwhile, Starlets remain in camp at the Utalii hotel in Nairobi, hours after drawing 1-1 win Ghana in a build-up match on Wednesday. The Women’s Africa Nations Cup is set to take place in Ghana between November 17 and December 1 and Kenya had been pooled in Group B against South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia.

DAVID KWALIMWA

DAVID KWALIMWA

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup.



