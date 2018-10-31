Five-year-old boy who was kidnapped one month ago rescued

The police have rescued a five-year-old boy who was kidnapped one month ago after storming a house in Thika where the child was being held by his captors.

“A boy aged five years who had been reported kidnapped, was today afternoon rescued after a one month painstaking search by @DCI_Kenya Detectives. The child was found in a house within Thika town and is currently in safe hands,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Wednesday in a tweet.

According to the police, a suspected criminal was fatally injured after he engaged the police in a spirited fight using crude weapons during the rescue mission.

Two IDs bearing different names were recovered from the slain suspect.

DUMPED BABY

At the same time, the police are asking seeking help from the public ion in regards to a dead baby whose body was found dumped within the Kenya Meteorological Department staff quarters last week.

According to the DCI, the one-year-old male child was found wrapped in a paper bag and dumped at a dumpsite.

Police said at the time of the discovery that the baby’s body had visible head injuries.