Five suspects arrested after throwing grenade at police – PHOTOS





Five suspects were arrested Monday night after they threw a grenade at police who were chasing them along Thika Road.

According to a police report of the incident, the five were spotted on three motorcycles near Mathare 29/30 terminus, each with three occupants riding at high speed.

Police who were patrolling the area chased them and intercepted the motorcycles at Drive-In stage, along Thika Road.

“One of them threw a hand grenade at the officers and ran towards Mathare,” reads the police report.

The grenade did not detonate.

Police officers guarding De la Rue Company joined in the operation and managed to arrest five suspects.

Kevin Opiyo Onyango 24, Maricus Odhiambo 30, Moses Okiri Nyarianga 21, Collins Juma Oduor 19, and Samwel Wanyoike Njeri 19, were taken to custody.

After the arrest, police recovered another grenade, a motorcycle with registration number KMEM 557B, five flash discs and three mobile phones.