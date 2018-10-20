An armed police officer at a crime scene. FILE PHOTO

Police have shot and killed five suspected thugs in different incidents, in the last three days, including three who attempted to break into a pastor’s house early Wednesday morning.

The three were shot dead in Kithimani, Yatta, Machakos county after the police got a tip off regarding the planned burglary.

According to Yatta sub-county DCIO Masake Wanga, the officers thereafter laid an ambush on the suspects.

When the five suspects tried to break into the house of Redeemed Gospel Church pastor, three of them were fatally shot, while two managed to flee.

In another incident, two suspected robbers were shot dead on Monday by the police as they tried to rob an M-Pesa shop in Burma Market, Nairobi.

The robbery attempt was foiled after members of the public raised the alarm and police officers quickly rushed to the scene and gunned down the suspects.

Buruburu DCIO Jeremiah Ikiao, while confirming the incident, said they are looking for two accomplices of the slain suspects who are on the run.

Police recovered a Beretta pistol and three rounds of ammunition from the slain suspects.

The incident brought activities at the busy market to a standstill as crowds gathered to see what was going on.

The bodies of the suspects were taken to City Mortuary for autopsy and identification.