Five suspected gang members killed by police after botched attack in Mombasa

Five suspected gang members were on Wednesday killed by police after they injured 10 people during an attack at Mshomoroni and Junda areas in Kisauni, Mombasa County.

Kisauni police boss Julius Kiragu, while confirming the incident, said the five were among a gang of at least 20 armed with pangas who stormed the area at around 5:30pm.

They began attacking anyone on sight without stealing or destroying any property.

According to Mr Kiragu, the gang which had earlier attended the burial of one of their member who was killed by police on Tuesday.

The police believe the gang was on a revenge mission.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the remaining gangsters who fled while the injured civilians were rushed to various hospitals within Mombasa.

SHOT DEAD

Security within those areas as been beefed up as the police continue with the operation to flush them out.

In November 2019, a man believed to be a member of the gang was shot dead hours after three students were attacked by suspected members of the dreaded Wakali Kwanza gang in Kisauni sub-county.

In June 2019, Special Crime Prevention Unit officers in Kisauni shot and killed man police described as a notorious gang leader linked to a series of robberies and killings.

According to officers, the suspect, who was popularly known as Dula alias Captain J, was gunned down in the Kadongo area after a two-hour chase.