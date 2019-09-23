Five schoolgirls risk missing KCSE over ‘devil worship’ claims

Five KCSE candidates in Elgeyo Marakwet County risk missing the national examinations following their indefinite suspension on allegations of being devil worshipers.

According to a source who spoke to Nairobi News, the five students at Anin Grils Secondary School have been out of school since June 25, 2019 when they were suspended.

The girls now want to be allowed back in the school to prepare for their final exams which are expected to start on November 4, 2019.

The girls say the allegations were made by their School Chaplin who reported the matter to the school principal who went on to suspend them.

They reported back to school with their parents for a disciplinary meeting but they asked to accompany their parents back home as the school deliberates on the way forward.

The school has never contacted the girls nor their families since then.

The parents too say they have never gotten a concrete explanation of how the school established that their children were devil worshipers.

‘ILLUMINATI’

They were asked to take their children with them and take them to church for prayers.

But according to the school board of management chairman, Andrew Kipchoge, the students were found with paraphernalia associated with Illuminati and that is why they were suspended.

He noted that they were suspended after they confessed before the school board and their parents that indeed they are devil worshipers.

The school head teacher was however not reachable on phone.