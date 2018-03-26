The boys from St Mary's Kibabii High School who were arrested in a girls' dormitory at a neighbouring school on March 26, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

Five boys were early Monday arrested hiding in the dormitory of a neighbouring girls’ school that was on strike.

Four boys from St Mary’s Kibabii High School were found in a dormitory at the neighbouring Cardinal Otunga Girls High School in Bungoma county.

A fifth boy, from another neighbouring school Good Shepherd ACK Secondary School, was also found in the girls’ dormitory during the 3am incident.

The girls were on strike over a directive by their principal that all students should not score below C (plain) in the end of term examinations that was scheduled to start Monday.

The striking students broke windows and surveillance cameras.

The principal, Emelda Oyombe, told Nairobi News on Monday that she was in a meeting and could not give a comment.

Police who stormed the school to quell the unrest found the five boys hiding in one of the dormitories, all of them wearing the girls’ uniform.

The boys exhibited signs of drunkenness and could not recall events, Bungoma South OCPD David Kirui told Nairobi News.

Police are yet to establish the time the five boys sneaked to the girls’ school, but they are being held at Bungoma South police station for interrogation.