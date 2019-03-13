Five robbery suspects killed in dramatic shootout in Juja

The scene of the shooutout in Juja town where five suspects were shot dead. PHOTO | COURTESY

Five robbery suspects were on Tuesday night gunned down in Juja town, Kiambu County.

Police say the five were planning to raid Lexi petrol station located at Sewage area.

“They were six of them and one luckily escaped but we are looking for him,” said Juja CID boss Ali Samatar.

“They were armed with three homemade pistols and an AK47 rifle. The one with the AK 47 rifle escaped,” he added.

Police say the five suspects were trailed from Thika until the scene of crime where they were murdered.

The incident comes at a time when Juja town has witnessed a surge in armed robbery cases.

In the last one month, two Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) students have been murdered by suspected robbers.