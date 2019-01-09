Five editors named in changes at Nation Media Group

The Nation Media Group has announced appointments of five senior editors in the ongoing restructuring of the business — and as the group seeks to move beyond its traditional East African market.

In making the appointments, the new Group Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu said the credibility of the Nation, integrity, quality journalism and editorial independence will still be a top priority for the Group as it moves to solidify its place in the market.

Announcing the changes, Mr Mathiu said: “It matters not where you come from or what your gender is, what matters is your integrity and journalism skills. This is a very strong team and we have high expectations of it. I wish them all the best.”

Veteran journalist Pamela Makotsi-Sittoni becomes the Executive Editor in charge of the Daily Nation, a position previously held by Mutuma Mathiu.

GROWING CIRCULATION

Ms Makotsi-Sittoni, who first joined the Nation in 1993, was previously the Managing Editor of The EastAfrican. She will be charged with growing the circulation of the NMG’s flagship publication — the largest in the region.

“She will play a pivotal role in turning around the circulation of the Daily Nation, which will be her primary focus, policing integrity and enforcement of quality standards, the broader integration of print and digital processes and the redesign of our products,” Mr Mathiu said.

Taking over as Managing Editor for The East African is Mr Ochieng’ Rapuro, who has been given a broader role to strengthen NMG’s presence in the region by exploring new products. He will double up as the Africa Project Lead as the NMG scouts for newer markets outside the region.

Mr Rapuro was previously the Editor of Business Daily, a premier business publication in the country.

“Ochieng’s combination of commitment to editorial rigour and wide business knowledge will be invaluable,” Mr Mathiu said.

Taking over at the Business Daily as managing editor is Mr Ng’ang’a Mbugua, previously the Editor of Saturday Nation. Mr Mbugua’s role will be to strengthen commercial partnerships between BD, local and international businesses.

Mr Mbugua had previously worked as BD’s Chief Sub-editor.

VETERAN MAGAZINES EDITOR

Ms Wayua Muli, a veteran magazines’ editor, has been appointed the new Editor for Saturday Nation, replacing Mr Mbugua. Ms Muli has been the editor of the Saturday Magazine insert.

“Wayua brings a wealth of experience to the service of the challenging Saturday audience, which will call for new ideas to win a difficult-to-please demographic,” Mr Mathiu said.

Another appointment is of Mr David Aduda, a seasoned education editor, who will be the editor in charge of Partnerships and Projects.

Mr Aduda will coordinate the department’s commercial activities and the many projects lined up.

Mr Mathiu also affirmed the appointment of Mr Emmanuel Juma as the Managing Editor Broadcasting, Mr Churchill Otieno as Head of Digital and Mr Mike Owuor as Editor Sunday Nation.

Mr Juma will continue to lead the editorial effort in the revamp and development of broadcast services, while Mr Otieno will lead efforts towards a sustainable digital model. Also confirmed is Mr Peter Ngare as the Editor of Taifas.

The positions of Managing Editor, Weekends and Taifas and Editor, Training and Innovation were left vacant and will be announced soon.