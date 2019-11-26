Five city roads to be closed on Sunday during Grand Nairobi Bike Race

Motorists in Nairobi have been advised to to use alternative routes on Sunday when five city roads will be closed.

According to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura), traffic along Lang’ata Road, Aerodrome Road, Lower Hill Road, Uhuru Highway, Haile Selassie Avenue and Bunyala Road will be affected due to the Grand Nairobi Bike Race.

The said roads will be inaccessible as from 8am to 12:30pm on Sunday.

The Grand Nairobi Bike Race is the first-ever bicycle race in Nairobi County bringing together over 500 professional and recreational cyclists.

The race will provide a day of cycling on December 1, when children, recreational and professional cyclists will compete on the streets of Nairobi.

The race will include a category where physically-challenged riders on two or three wheels get the opportunity to race to highlight their plight with reference to inclusion and consideration during development of public infrastructure.

The organisers of the event plan to use the event to raise funds towards improving forest cover in Mt Kenya Forest in partnership with Miti Alliance.