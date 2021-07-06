Five charged with attempting to rob Prime Bank

The five suspects at the Milimani Law Courts where they were accused of attempting to commit a felony. PIC: Richard Manguti

The five suspects recently arrested at a city lodging on suspicion of preparing to rob a bank have been paraded in court.

They were charged with preparing to commit a felony and breaking into a building.

The five, namely, Reuben Njukia Ngunyu, Charles Mugo Njokia, Jesse Muruiki Murumia, Fredrick Muderwa Anaya, and Gabriel Mugai Muthoni were produced before Milimani chief magistrate Martha Mutuku.

Court heard that on July 2, 2021, at around 0030 hours at Angle Kenda House Bar and Restaurant along Ukwala lane in Nairobi, which is not their usual place of abode, they were found in possession of articles that were to be used in committing crime including five hacksaws, five metal bars, sisal rope, manual driller, briefcase, iron sheet cutter which led to the conclusion that they were there for illegal purposes, namely shop breaking.

In the second count, the five are charged that on the same date at Angle Kenda House Bar and Restaurant with intent to commit a felony broke and entered ceiling roof of Angle Kenda building.

The state counsel Anderson Gikunda objected to the release of the suspects on bail or bond pending trial saying the first accused Reuben Njukia has a similar case before the court where he was charged and released on bail in 2020.

The prosecutor told chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku that releasing the suspects to society especially the first accused will be aiding him a chance to continue with their normal criminal activities.

The suspects have been detained pending bail determination.