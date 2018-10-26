Must Read

Five car theft suspects arrested, two stolen vehicles recovered – PHOTOS

October 26, 2018 10:00 am
1 Min Read
Some of the suspects who were arrested in Chuka, Tharaka-Nithi County on October 25, 2018. PHOTOS | COURTESY
Some of the suspects who were arrested in Chuka, Tharaka-Nithi County on October 25, 2018. PHOTOS | COURTESY
Police on Thursday arrested five suspected car thieves and recovered two motor vehicles that had been reported stolen.

Police on Thursday arrested five suspected car thieves and recovered two motor vehicles that had been reported stolen.

The five, four male and a woman were arrested in Chuka, Tharaka-Nithi County.

Police say the vehicles’ number plates had already been changed.

Stolen-cars

Police said Simon Wachira, Johnson Gichobi, Emmaculate Njeri, Samuel Mwangi and Joseph Mwangi will appear in court on Friday.

However police did not say where the vehicles were stolen from and what charges the five will face, only saying they had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Stolen-cars-1

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
HILARY KIMUYU

HILARY KIMUYU

Hilary has been a journalist with the Nairobi News since 2015 reporting on crime, entertainment, tech and any other issues that are of interest.


Watch