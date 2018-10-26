Five car theft suspects arrested, two stolen vehicles recovered – PHOTOS

Police on Thursday arrested five suspected car thieves and recovered two motor vehicles that had been reported stolen.

The five, four male and a woman were arrested in Chuka, Tharaka-Nithi County.

Police say the vehicles’ number plates had already been changed.

Police said Simon Wachira, Johnson Gichobi, Emmaculate Njeri, Samuel Mwangi and Joseph Mwangi will appear in court on Friday.

However police did not say where the vehicles were stolen from and what charges the five will face, only saying they had been reported stolen earlier in the day.