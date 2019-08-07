Five arrested in city estate for stealing flour worth Sh2 million

Detectives in Nairobi have arrested five suspects for stealing flour and other assorted goods from a miller in Mukuyu.

The five were arrested from their hideout in Utawala and Thome Estates in Nairobi for stealing from Cornstar Maize Millers in Makuyu.

Police said they recovered 387 bales of Cornstar Flour and other assorted items which will be used as exhibits.

The five were identified as Duncan Kihumba (41), Stephen Ng’ang’a (39), Patrick Mwangi (38), Anthony Kimani (23) and Edward Mwangi (34).

Police have said the suspects will be arraigned in court along with three accomplices who had been arrested earlier on.