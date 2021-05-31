Five arrested for using forged documents to join the Police force

Inspector General of National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai speaks during the launch of the Digital Occurrence Book at Buru Buru Police Station in Nairobi on August 3, 2020. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Five recruit police constables have been arrested in Nairobi for reportedly trying to gain admission to the institution with forged academic certificates.

The four, namely Kelvin Kipjurui Kigen, Willy Kiprotich, Malamic Bello, Mahat Issack Hassan and Simon Njunguna were nabbed at the National Police College, Embakasi B campus at the weekend.

According to a police report, the five were recruited to the Kenya Police Service and joined the said campus on March 1, 2021.

At the time of the arrest, the recruits were undergoing an introductory constable course at the Embakasi B campus.

“After verification of their academic certificates by Kenya National Examinations Council KNEC. They were all found to be forged documents hence not genuine,” the police report read in part.

After their arrests, the documents were confiscated and kept in safe custody to be used as exhibits.

“Five Forged KCSE certificates, KNEC verification report and five terminations from police basic course 1/2021 letters. All suspects placed in custody awaiting further police action,” police said.