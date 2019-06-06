Fireworks as Sonko’s interview on JKL is cut short





Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s interview on Jeff Koinange Live show turned ugly on Wednesday night, forcing Citizen TV editors to abruptly cut it short.

The decision to stop the interview midway was prompted by Sonko’s claims that he has damning evidence against Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.

Governor Sonko insisted he was ready to proceed with the interview to no avail.

VERIFY DOCUMENTS

Editors at the TV station reasoned that they had to first verify whatever documents Sonko was tabling before allowing him to display them on air.

“Due to standards and quality control here at Royal Media Services Governor it looks like we cannot continue with this interview,” host Jeff Koinange told the governor.

Sonko, in his response on social media shortly after, accused Citizen TV of being “one-sided’ and ‘shying away from the real facts”.

During the interview, Sonko had presented an audio clip and receipts as proof of Esther Passaris’s campaign to paint him in bad light.

Differences between the Governor and Woman Rep played out on Saturday, during Madaraka Day celebrations, after Passaris raised concerns over delayed approval of projects by the county government.

Sonko responded by asking her why was calling him all the time.

“Unanipigia simu mimi si bwana yako,” Sonko said.

WALK OUT

The remarks saw Passaris walk out from the venue of the celebrations.

On Monday at City Hall, Sonko said Passaris had attacked him and it was modest of him to reply to her without showing cowardice.

“I didn’t abuse her. I told her I am not her husband, which is true. Why should I apologise for speaking the truth?” Sonko asked.

This is not the first time Sonko’s interview is being cut short on Citizen TV. In 2016, his interview was abruptly stopped as he prepared to table evidence linking then Governor Evans Kidero to various misdeeds in the city, including alleged grabbing of a Kilimani property and the death of the wife of the property owner.