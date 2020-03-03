Firebrand MCA halts impeachment motion but vows to send Sonko home

Minority Whip Peter Imwatok has temporarily suspended Governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment motion following a court order issued on Monday.

Mr Imwatok said he will adhere to the directive from the court and will not put forward the censure motion for debate as he had intended to do today (Tuesday).

However, the Makongeni Ward MCA said he will not withdraw the motion from the House pending the direction of the court next week.

“The debate was scheduled to take place today but we shall respect the court order until we get a final direction from the court next week,” said Mr Imwatok.

“As a member of ODM party, we respect the law and obey the court. On Monday if the court gives us a green light then we shall not hesitate to move forward with the impeachment motion,” he added.

IMPEACHMENT

The second time county legislator said the motion had met all the needed requirements for its debate as well as meeting the signature threshold.

“The motion matured last week on Thursday and I can assure you if we get the green light we will send the governor home,” said the MCA.

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi is expected to officially communicate to the House on the way forward on the impeachment motion during today’s sitting at 2.30pm.