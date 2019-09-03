Join our WhatsApp Channel
Fire reported at Huruma Girls, Nairobi

By Hilary Kimuyu September 3rd, 2019 1 min read

A fire has broken out at Huruma Girls High School, Nairobi.

According to Kenya Red Cross, the fire was reported at the boarding school which is located in Makadara Constituency and that response team had been dispatched.

The society did not give the cause of fire and did not indicate if there were any casualties.

