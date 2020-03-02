Join our Telegram Channel
Fire incident reported at Lenana School

By Amina Wako March 2nd, 2020

Fire has engulfed a section of Lenana School along Ngong’ Road in Nairobi.

The fire reportedly began at Tom Mboya House, a dormitory housing hundreds of students.

“Fire incident reported at Lenana School along Ngong road, Nairobi. Response teams activated, updates to follow,” Kenya Red Cross tweeted.

The Kenya Red Cross and firefighters from Nairobi County responded quickly to contain the fire.

Just a month ago, another fire incident was reported at Upper Hill School.

The school Principal Peter Muia later said no one was injured in the incident.

