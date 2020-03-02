Fire has engulfed a section of Lenana School along Ngong’ Road in Nairobi.

The fire reportedly began at Tom Mboya House, a dormitory housing hundreds of students.

“Fire incident reported at Lenana School along Ngong road, Nairobi. Response teams activated, updates to follow,” Kenya Red Cross tweeted.

Fire incident reported at Lenana School along Ngong road, Nairobi. Response teams activated, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/OavzOaK9jd — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) March 2, 2020

The Kenya Red Cross and firefighters from Nairobi County responded quickly to contain the fire.

Just a month ago, another fire incident was reported at Upper Hill School.

The school Principal Peter Muia later said no one was injured in the incident.