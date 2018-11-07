Fire guts Gikomba market again as Sonko sleeps on promise

Property of unknown value was destroyed in a Tuesday night fire that gutted a section of Gikomba market.





Billowing smoke could be seen from a distance as Kenya Red Cross said that they had dispatched their crew to the scene.

Gikomba Market in Nairobi is on fire. Response teams are at the scene. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/L1TQp1R6H6 — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) November 7, 2018

By the time of going to press, there was no communication of any human casualties in the latest fire.

This is the second fire at the market in five months. In June, 15 people died and property worth million was destroyed in a fire that razed the Kwa Mbao section.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said then that a multi-agency team will be formed to investigate the cause of the fire, adding that the county government will work closely with DCI investigators to unearth the cause of perennial fire incidents as well as look into ways of preventing similar incidents in the future.

Five months later nothing has been heard from his office.

More to follow.