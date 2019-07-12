Fifth year engineering student found murdered at Egerton University

Students at Egerton University in Njoro on Friday were shocked after discovering a body in one of the rooms.

According to Njoro sub-county police boss Mohammed Huka, the deceased was a fifth year Engineering male student at the main campus. The body had deep cuts.

A Panga was discovered next to the body and the police now believe it was used to kill the deceased.

Investigations into the killing have already started and the body of the student moved to Egerton University funeral home.

The police boss said the postmortem will be carried out next week.