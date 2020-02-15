Fierce fire razes hardware shop in Nairobi CBD – PHOTOS, VIDEO

A fire broke out at Waranga House situated on Sheikh Karume road in Nairobi’s central business district on Saturday morning.

The inferno broke out in the building which houses hardware shops on the ground floor and residents on the first floor.

The tenants of the building’s first floor alerted the Nairobi City County fire department immediately the fire started as the fire fighters arrived at the scene minutes after and contained the fire.

No one was reported to have been injured in the fire said to have been caused by welding works ongoing in the building.

The fire broke out at 5.30am and Nairobi firefighters fought the fire for hours in a bid to contain it before it spread and caused more damage.

The Nairobi county deployed three fire engines to the scene.

A building along Sheikh Karume road in Nairobi is on fire. Efforts to put it out underway. Updates to follow. Kenya Red Cross Emergency Hotline: 1199 pic.twitter.com/JD0r832tBB — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) February 15, 2020

The inferno reportedly razed a hardware and also caused damage to a number of other stalls and stores.

The affected hardware contained a variety of plastic equipment, iron sheets, which resulted in the emission of toxic fumes from the premises making it harder to contain the blaze and store owners to save their wares.

UPDATE: Fire breaks out at a warehouse in Sheikh Karume road, Nairobi CBD. Firefighters are on the scene trying to control it. pic.twitter.com/Ze0XZwfLyc — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) February 15, 2020

It remains unclear the extent of the damage and losses caused by the fierce morning fire.