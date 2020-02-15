Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Fierce fire razes hardware shop in Nairobi CBD – PHOTOS, VIDEO

By Hilary Kimuyu February 15th, 2020 1 min read

A fire broke out at Waranga House situated on Sheikh Karume road in Nairobi’s central business district on Saturday morning.

The inferno broke out in the building which houses hardware shops on the ground floor and residents on the first floor.

Related Stories

The tenants of the building’s first floor alerted the Nairobi City County fire department immediately the fire started as the fire fighters arrived at the scene minutes after and contained the fire.

Firemen from the Nairobi Fire Brigade battle to contain a fire that erupted at a hardware shop along Sheikh Karume Road. The Fire is suspected to have eruptedt from a neighbouring shop on February 15, 2020.
PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

No one was reported to have been injured in the fire said to have been caused by welding works ongoing in the building.

Firemen from the Nairobi Fire Brigade battle to contain a fire that erupted at a hardware shop along Sheikh Karume Road. The Fire is suspected to have eruptedt from a neighbouring shop on February 15, 2020.
PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

The fire broke out at 5.30am and Nairobi firefighters fought the fire for hours in a bid to contain it before it spread and caused more damage.

The Nairobi county deployed three fire engines to the scene.

The inferno reportedly razed a hardware and also caused damage to a number of other stalls and stores.

A crowd of people watching firemen from the Nairobi Fire Brigade battle a fire that erupted at shop on Sheikh Karume Road on February 15, 2020. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

The affected hardware contained a variety of plastic equipment, iron sheets, which resulted in the emission of toxic fumes from the premises making it harder to contain the blaze and store owners to save their wares.

It remains unclear the extent of the damage and losses caused by the fierce morning fire.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Desperation made me heckle, says man who interrupted Moi...