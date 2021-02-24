Father who paid three men Sh160k to kill his own son arrested





Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives in Mweiga, Nyeri County on Wednesday arrested a man, who is said to have hired three people, including his driver, to kill his son on New Year’s Day.

The body of the man’s son, Daniel Kagondu, was found soaked in blood on January 1 following a family dispute that had been going on for a while.

Police say the suspects, who were arrested in the weekend, confessed that they had allegedly been paid Sh160,000 by Kagondu’s father, Stephen Wagondu Kinini, to kill him over the family row.

The first suspect, James Wahinga, was apprehended at Githurai 45 in Nairobi after police conducted an investigation for three months.

According to police, Wahinga then took the police to Embu, where they found and arrested his alleged accomplices, Geoffrey Waturi and Eddy Kariuki.

More follows….